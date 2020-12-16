George Alfred Adkins



December 10, 2020



George Alfred Adkins, 84, of Glasgow, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Born in Pikeville, Kentucky, he is the son of the late Elisha and Delphia Adkins.



George was a graduate of New Hampshire College. He was a United States Air Force Veteran of 20 Years. Following his military service, he worked for the state of Virginia for 20 years.



George was a member of Glasgow Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and Treasurer for many years. He was an avid sports fan and pulled for the Kentucky Wildcats, Washington Football Team, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the New England Patriots. George was quite the softball player, bowler, and golfer. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.



George is survived by his loving wife, Jean Adkins, married on June 30, 1963, of 57 wonderful years. George is also survived by daughter, Debra Martin (David) of Buena Vista, Virginia, Chris Adkins (Cheri) of Lexington; and four grandchildren, David Martin Jr., Christian Sean Adkins, Clara Maria Adkins, and Kayleigh Briana Knick. He is also survived by one brother, Clinton Adkins, of Detroit, Michigan.



There will be no family night. A private family graveside service will be held at Glasgow Cemetery. Donations in memory of George can be made to the Glasgow Presbyterian Church.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.