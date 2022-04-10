George E. Ahl



July 17, 1952 - April 1, 2022



Son of Virginia Ahl and the late George H. Ahl, grandson of the late Goldie V. Pentecost, with whom he resided and cared for. Predeceased also by sister Cynthia L Ahl. Survived by children, Dr. Jamie Ditty-Ahl, Goldie E. Ahl, George J. Ahl; grandchildren, Brianna, Collin and Elaina. Also surviving siblings, James Ahl (Debra), Beverly Boyer, and Virginia Jared all of N.J. Talented mason, loving father, son, grandson, uncle, and brother, he will be missed greatly by his many friends and family.



Graveside service at First Baptist Cemetery, Salem, N.J. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Va.



Valley Funeral Service



1609 Peters Creek Rd, NW, Roanoke, VA 24017



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.