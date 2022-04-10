Menu
George E. Ahl
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
George E. Ahl

July 17, 1952 - April 1, 2022

Son of Virginia Ahl and the late George H. Ahl, grandson of the late Goldie V. Pentecost, with whom he resided and cared for. Predeceased also by sister Cynthia L Ahl. Survived by children, Dr. Jamie Ditty-Ahl, Goldie E. Ahl, George J. Ahl; grandchildren, Brianna, Collin and Elaina. Also surviving siblings, James Ahl (Debra), Beverly Boyer, and Virginia Jared all of N.J. Talented mason, loving father, son, grandson, uncle, and brother, he will be missed greatly by his many friends and family.

Graveside service at First Baptist Cemetery, Salem, N.J. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Va.

Valley Funeral Service

1609 Peters Creek Rd, NW, Roanoke, VA 24017
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
