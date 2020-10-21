Menu
George Anderson Bowles
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
BOWLES

George Anderson

March 1, 1926 - October 19, 2020

George Anderson Bowles, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on March 1, 1926 and passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

He was a World War II Veteran and served in Italy. George was a member of the Clearbrook Rescue Squad from 1959 until 1975 and served as Captain for the crew.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Layne (Diana) Wilson, Roger Wilson, and Sabrina (Scott) Bondurant; grandchildren, Paul Wilson, Carey (Kristen) Wilson, Nathan (Macy) Wilson, Paden Bare, Wyatt (Desiree) Bare, Ethan Bondurant, Colten Bondurant, Rainey and Shane Bowles; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Stella, Reagan, Riley, Charity, Kinzley, Kennedi, and Kaylynn; and one of the best fur friends, Aspen.

Many thanks and much love to Nancy Cooper, Leigh Wingo, Dr. Ewen and Robbie at VA Medical Center in Salem, and to all the caregivers at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Stonewall Cemetery in Floyd, Va. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any heart or Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA 24018
Oct
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA 24018
Oct
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Stonewall Cemetery
, Floyd, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
