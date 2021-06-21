George "Wayne" Brown



March 5, 1944 - June 19, 2021



George "Wayne" Brown, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Those who preceded Wayne in death were his parents, Ernest and Ruth Brown; brothers, Alfred, Russell and Creed Brown; and sisters, Janice (Clayton) Leonard, Joyce Cadd, Barbara (Ernest) Pate, Sandra (Everett) Craighead, and Lind (Carlton) Craighead.



Surviving Wayne are his brother, Leonard (Donna) Brown; sister, Rita (Danny) Quam; sisters-in-law, Betty Brown and Sharon Brown, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Wayne worked many years as a manager in the furniture industry at Rowe Furniture, Basset Furniture, and BarcaLounger.



There will be no visitation or services.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 21, 2021.