George "Wayne" Brown
George "Wayne" Brown

March 5, 1944 - June 19, 2021

George "Wayne" Brown, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Those who preceded Wayne in death were his parents, Ernest and Ruth Brown; brothers, Alfred, Russell and Creed Brown; and sisters, Janice (Clayton) Leonard, Joyce Cadd, Barbara (Ernest) Pate, Sandra (Everett) Craighead, and Lind (Carlton) Craighead.

Surviving Wayne are his brother, Leonard (Donna) Brown; sister, Rita (Danny) Quam; sisters-in-law, Betty Brown and Sharon Brown, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne worked many years as a manager in the furniture industry at Rowe Furniture, Basset Furniture, and BarcaLounger.

There will be no visitation or services.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George was a great friend to my Daddy and I guess I have known him all my life. So sorry to hear of his passing. RIP
Kim Denton Hutchinson
Friend
June 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sid sammons
Friend
June 13, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family Albert and Tracey Terry
Tracey Terry
June 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Sid sammons
Friend
June 12, 2021
