George "Wayne" Brown, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Those who preceded Wayne in death were his parents, Ernest and Ruth Brown; brothers, Alfred, Russell and Creed Brown; and sisters, Janice (Clayton) Leonard, Joyce Cadd, Barbara (Ernest) Pate, Sandra (Everett) Craighead, and Lind (Carlton) Craighead.
Surviving Wayne are his brother, Leonard (Donna) Brown; sister, Rita (Danny) Quam; sisters-in-law, Betty Brown and Sharon Brown, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Wayne worked many years as a manager in the furniture industry at Rowe Furniture, Basset Furniture, and BarcaLounger.