George Thomas Chapman III



August 30, 1944 - March 21, 2022



Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas Chapman, II and Mary Reynolds Chapman. He is survived by his loving wife, Cherry Marshman Chapman; sister, Catherine Callahan "Cat" Chapman; his children, Joshua Chapman, Sara Freeman, Maya Crite, Seth Chapman and Brittany Chapman; honorary daughter, Sonoko Konishi; and his grandchildren, Phineas, Jupiter, Hazel, Isabelle, Tyana, Dimaiah, Tre, Tyrik Crite, McKenzie, Seth Chapman Jr. and Leilani.



Thomas worked in education and public health and devoted his career to making life better and more equitable for all citizens of the Roanoke Valley. He is deeply missed.



The family requests donations be made in his name to Community School, 7815 Williamson Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019.



