George "Jb" Hart
ABOUT
Fort Defiance High School
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
George "JB" Hart

December 18, 2021

George "JB" Hart, 65, of Roanoke passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, of a heart attack.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Clara (Ambler) Hart, of Waynesboro; brothers, Robert Jr. and Steve Hart of Roanoke, and his son's mother, Teresa (Downey) Hart. George is survived by his beloved son, Dustin Hart, of Roanoke; siblings, Suzanne Snead (Mike), Mary Clark of Bridgewater, Jay Hart (Cheryl) of Glen Allen, and John Hart (Lynda) of Roanoke; and special friend and devoted caregiver Mary Prophet of Roanoke.

After graduating from Fort Defiance High School, George attended Lord Fairfax Community College. He trained as a stone mason and carpenter which reflected his talent for design.

George had a very successful career as owner of B&S Transportation Services in Roanoke. His engaging personality and keen sense of humor endeared him to everyone he met. George had a big, generous heart and was always ready to assist his family and friends with his time and talents. His favorite phrase, "Git 'er Done", will always be a poignant reminder of George and his outlook on life.

There will be a lively Celebration of Life/Reception on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Botetourt Event Center next door to Botetourt Funeral Home in Buchanan for all who loved him and want to bid him farewell. Family will gather at 1 p.m., joined by friends from 2 until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Dustin would like for contributions be made to the suicidepreventionlifeline.org. You can leave condolences at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Botetourt Event Center
Buchanan , VA
Jan
15
Service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Botetourt Event Center
Buchanan , VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a ride my friend.. fly high George.. until we meet again you will be missed.. love you always
Kim kingery
Family
January 3, 2022
I miss his laughter, sitting on front porch having coffee and breakfast , I miss him so much. Until we meet again love you.
mary prophet
Friend
January 2, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 30, 2021
