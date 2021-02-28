Menu
George Millard Harvey Sr.
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
George Millard Harvey Sr.

May 31, 1928 - February 24, 2021

George Millard Harvey Sr., 92, passed away in his home in Radford on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel Burwell Harvey Sr. and Alice Woody Harvey; his brother, Nathaniel Burwell "Nat" Harvey Jr.; and grandson, Cole Harvey.

He was born on May 31, 1928, in Mann, West Virginia, moving to a farm in Montgomery County, Virginia, in 1932. When he became six years of age, he had the opportunity to attend three schools, one in Childress, one in Dry Valley, and one in Bethel, all two miles from our home and all one room school houses. Since there was no bus transportation, and very poor dirt roads, it was necessary to walk. He attended the Dry Valley school his first year, which was two miles across the fields each way. He learned to fight early as his mother sent him to school dressed in knickers while all the other kids were dressed in bib overalls. He attended Auburn High School in Riner, still having to walk two miles to catch the school bus. He and his brother had the job of milking 30 cows by hand each morning and each night. When his brother became 16, he joined the United States Navy leaving George with the total responsibility for milking the 30 cows, take the milk to the road in 10 gallon cans on a horse drawn sled, before walking two miles to catch the school bus. He missed the bus a lot and would walk an additional five miles to school.

In 1945, George graduated Auburn High School in Riner, with 12 other students, and that same year entered the service and was sent to Fairbanks, Alaska, with the United States Air Corps. While there, he passed a test that would have allowed him to apply for admission to West Point but decided to pass the opportunity and to return home to Virginia. Upon returning home, he enrolled at National Business College in Roanoke, where he majored in Business and Accounting.

After college, he operated a service station, managed a Texaco Oil Distributing Business, and owned and operated a used car dealership. In 1957, he became a General Motors Chevrolet dealer along with a partner, Ward Teel, in Christiansburg. In 1958, he purchased the local Oldsmobile dealership and merged it with a Chevrolet franchise. In December 1959, he purchased the Chevrolet-Oldsmobile-Cadillac franchise in Radford. In 1972, he built a new 50,000 square foot facility, which is the current location of the dealership. In 1989, he purchased the local Pontiac-Buick dealership and merged it with his other three franchises. He was very proud of how the dealership has grown, and how he was able to give back to all his wonderful employees thru retirement and profit-sharing plans. He always said, "For me, business is fun and easy, just treat people the way you want to be treated yourself and the business will take care of itself. Recognize when people are doing a good job and counsel them when they aren't." The Dealership celebrated 60 years of business in December of 2019.

He also was a real estate developer, developing subdivisions, apartment complexes, and mini storage warehouses.

George has always been involved in the community, both personally and business related. In the past, he was president of the Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of First & Merchants National Bank in Radford (now Suntrust). He served as the chairman of the Business and Economics Department for Radford University with the intent of installing a certified School of Business, which we successfully accomplished. He also served as the Chairman of the Board at Radford Community Hospital and won a National Time Dealer award in 1989. He was also past president of the New River Dealers Association, Kiwanis Club and Retail Merchants Association; past chairman of United Fund and the Michelle "Petie" Lineberry Heart Recipient Fund Drive; past vice president of the Southwest Virginia Health Services; board member of the Virginia automobile Dealers Association, the Commonwealth Dealers Life Insurance Association, and Saint Albans Psychiatric Hospital; and Elder and member of The Presbyterian Church of Radford. He received the 1989 Time Magazine Top 10 Quality Dealer Award in the United States of America and a wing of the Radford University Waldron College of Health and Human Sciences Building was named The George M. Harvey, Sr. Center of Health Resources.

When George wasn't working, he enjoyed hunting grouse, pheasant, quail and turkey. He loved the almost yearly (over 45 years) hunting trips to Platt, South Dakota, where he and his sons and several friends would be welcomed by the Wiens Family. There they enjoyed great hunting, good food and the wonderful hospitality of the Wiens. He also enjoyed playing golf and tennis.

George is survived by his bride of 61 years, Juanita Kirk Harvey; and five children, his son, George M. Jr. and Lisa Harvey and their children, and grandchildren; Brian and Melody Harvey and their children, Joslynn, Nolan and Annalise; George "Trey" Harvey III; Lance Harvey and Kayla Beard and their daughter, Emma Grace; Jake Harvey and fiancée, Christa Moon; Logan Harvey and Holly Symosky; Michael and Leann Phillips and their children, Trevor and Annabella; and Lauren Phillips and Zach Talbert; daughter, Pamela Harvey and her daughter, Alexandra, and Billy Siple; son, Tracy and Susan Harvey and their daughter, Taylor Harvey; son, Brad and Stephanie Harvey, and their children, Bryn Harvey and fiancé, Brad Stubbs, Morgan Harvey, Riley Harvey, and Nicholas Harvey; son, Ken and Kelli Harvey, and their children, Tyler, Cameron, and Bryce. He is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Little Georgie; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Mr. Harvey's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the American Cancer Society.

The Harvey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss.
I have only good memories of Mr Harvey. It was my pleasure to have known him
Gerry Stevens
Friend
April 24, 2021
Betsy Cutler-Knapp
April 2, 2021
Mr. Harvey was a wonderful man, a Radford treasure who touched many lives. His acts of kindness were from his true love of people. He will be missed by many, but remembered for his deeds that are a towering measure of the man. May God grant the family peace and serenity now and always.

Tommie
Tommie Martin
Friend
March 9, 2021
He was a great man , community leader and. Business man that loved the area he lived in . He will be missed by his family and friends.
Michael Jones
Acquaintance
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mr Harvey. Great business person and well respected. Praying for the family during this time. Rhonda Hatley
March 6, 2021
So Sorry to hear about Mr Harvey passing. He was a True Gentleman and Great Businessman! Always had a smile and a friendly hello. Thoughts and prayers for the family during this time.
John and Betty Johnson
John Johnson
Friend
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss, he was a wonderful man! I lost my Mother on Saturday so I imagine she and Mr Harvey are up there rearranging Heaven right now.

Terry and AngIe Akers
Angie Akers
March 5, 2021
I don't know what we would have done when our daughter Michelle "Petie" Lineberry needed a heart transplant had it not been for Mr. Harvey, Cooks Clean Center and Gethsemane Baptist Church as well as friends and neighbors. Mr. Harvey not only helped financially but was instrumental in fund raising efforts. A great friend and a continual encourager to us. Because of him and others we had her for 23 more years before she passed away. We will never forget.
Wanda Lineberry
Friend
March 4, 2021
The greatest generation.Sir you were one.THANK YOU.
Stanley Fowlkes
Coworker
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the Harvey family. Mr. Harvey was one of the nicest and most kind persons I have ever met. I had the privilege of being an employee of Harvey's, and Mr. Harvey and his sons treated me as family. He was a pillar of the community, and he will be greatly missed.
Chuck Smith
March 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr Harvey was very supportive and always helpful. A great loss to the NRV!
Virginia Ousley
Friend
March 1, 2021
Mr. Harvey was such a nice man. May he rest in peace. My condolences to his family
James Higgins
March 1, 2021
Mr. Harvey was so important to our family. He helped us all through our life. My husband was the service manager for 40 years. Mr. Harvey had faith in him when he was only 20 years old. The Harvey family has always been wonderful to us. Mr. Harvey will be missed by so many people. He was helpful, kind, and nice to so many people. May God bless your family and may they remember the example you displayed in life.
Linda Cline
Friend
March 1, 2021
George M Harvey, Sr. was a true gentleman, who did a lot of good for the people of Radford, the New River Valley, and Southwest Virginia. George was a true leader, who showed passion and kindness when he was called upon to lead. Over time, George will be remembered for his kind deeds and his ability to shine a light on so many that he touched.
Rest in peace George and thank you for a job well done.
David J. Bisset
Friend
March 1, 2021
God bless the Harvey family and I pray the he shed Grace and Peace on you all.

Bill Gearheart, my dad worked for Mr. Harvey in the old garage across from Chris' and the "new" facility near I81. He appreciated Mr. Harvey and spoke of his kindness. As a teen, I visited Dad often at the shop, felt a work-place family atmosphere and had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Harvey; and knowing many employees.

The in-resident guard dog was a "pet" unless he was chained - thankfully for me, a strong chain with no weak links. Dad loved him like a pet and was heart broken when he went missing. But, we expressed concern for whoever took him when it got dark!

During a summer break in HS, I worked in the body shop located in the basement of the old gas station north of the main bldg - I had a blast with those hard-working guys, except for clearing primer from my nasal cavities every night (I am sure ventilation is better now)! Those were the good ole days...

Again, may God bless and keep the memories alive and near.

George W (Bill) Gearheart Jr.
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
George Harvey defined the term Gentleman's Gentleman. Everyone was equal in his eyes and always was greeted with smile and firm handshake. It was a pleasure doing business with his dealership and even more a pleasure getting to know him on the golf course, thru numerous civic opportunities and at Radford University. George leaves a history of accomplishments for others to learn from both personally and professionally. We all are better for having known George. Peace be with the Harvey family and George thanks for a life well lived. Wally
Wally Nelson
March 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Staff of NRV Furniture
March 1, 2021
One great man. I've purchased many vehicles from Harvey's. We send heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family and friends during this difficult time Rest from your Labor Mr.George Harvey Sr ... See you later .
Theodore Page
Friend
March 1, 2021
Would like to express our sympathy and extend our prayers to the family at this time. Such an outstanding citizen and giver of the community. This family oriented and intelligent man will forever be remembered for all the good he done and all he accomplished. Always smiling and willing to help. His family is a reflection of him. He will be sadly and sorely missed. Rest in peace. God called another Angel home. God will carry you through this time. Lean on him and pray. You have many many memories to carry you through.
Kimberly, Debra, & Jessie Lytton, Hoover, & Shelor
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
Mr.Harvey was the nicest man ive ever met. I'll miss him greatly. God bless himand the family.
Shirley Blevins
March 1, 2021
What a giant., that we all will miss. Truly an honor to have known and worked for him and his sons! Our thoughts and prayers for the entire Harvey family.
Butch linkous
February 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Mr Harvey was a good man. Always had a smile on his face. He will be missed.
Michael Collins
Friend
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. George was a wonderful man and a good friend to me! Joe Donckers
JOSEPH DONCKERS
February 28, 2021
TO A TRUE SOUTHERN GENTLEMAN, REST IN PEACE.
Our sincere condolences to the Harvey family.
Tony and Nancy Miano
Friend
February 28, 2021
Always amazingly nice and with a great smile,
A.L. Stoots
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
No one in real need was ever refused, a great man, it will be a long time to see his like.
Tim Sweet
February 28, 2021
Mr. Harvey was a wonderful person. Thoughts and prayers to him and his family. He will be missed.
Stanley Hatcher
Friend
February 28, 2021
God Bless Mr. Harvey and his family. He will be missed every day.
Jeanette Hatcher
Friend
February 28, 2021
WellDoneMyFriend,RestInPeace.
WilliamPrillaman
February 28, 2021
What a great man...and what a great privilege to have know and worked with him and his boys through the dealership.
Crenshaw Reed
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Delores Snell
February 28, 2021
Rest in peace
Annette Bohon
February 28, 2021
A.L. Stoots
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
Just a fantastic person and friend. Condolences to the Harvey Family!
Ben Harris
Friend
February 27, 2021
Dear Juanita, My heart aches for you and your family for this sad loss. Mr. Harvey was always so kind to Kae and me when we worked for you in your Beauty Shop so many years ago. We were both very young and you took us under your wing. We never forgot your kindness to us and his as well. He was a special man and I have some wonderful memories of the two of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Micki Viers
Friend
February 27, 2021
My condolences to the family.
John Moody
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
Such a sweet man. My father-in-law worked for him years ago (Joe Austin).Everyone thought very highly of Mr. Harvey
February 27, 2021
Bill Wallace
Friend
February 27, 2021
Mr. Harvey has touched many lives. Our sincere condolences to each family member. We feel honored to have known your dad. What an amazing friend he was to so many.
God bless you and comfort you during this time.
With love, Bill , Tammy Craft and family
Tammy Craft
Friend
February 27, 2021
Our parents thought the world of Mr. Harvey. He was a very nice gentleman.
Sue Folden
Friend
February 27, 2021
What a wonderful person Mr. H was!! Sorry to hear about this!! What a great life he had!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys and your families!!!!
David & Ruthie Martin
Family
February 27, 2021
Take my hand precious Lord and lead me home.
Mr. Harvey was like a father to me. He took me into his family in 1971 and even though I could have done better, he love me just the same. Remember his code in life "Treat everyone the way you want to be treated". "May he receive a well done good and faithful servant" from his maker.
To his legacy and memory, Love Charlie Henderson ♥
Charlie Henderson
Friend
February 27, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Mr. Harvey. May your memories of him bring you joy.
Randal & Joyce Nester
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of your Father. He was such a wonderful person—so kind. Many prayers, love, and hugs for your family.
Cathie Showalter Lineburg
Friend
February 27, 2021
Just finished speaking with my Dad (Jim Lucas), who was a classmate of Mr. Harvey's at the school in Childress. He remembers those early days with "Millard" fondly, and is sorry to hear of his passing. Dad says he was one of the "good guys"...
David Lucas
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
RIP George. In the late 60's when I worked at Chris's Grill I don't think George believed me when I told him he had beautiful teeth. He pointed out to me that they weren't even. I told him that was why he had a wonderful smile... He gave me the remaining German Shepherd out of one of his litters. At 13 months that dog weighted 114 lbs.. George was one of the best men I have ever known.
Shelva Dalton (Sirry)
Friend
February 27, 2021
What a fine gentleman he will truly be missed
William Cunningham
Friend
February 27, 2021
God Bless George, he was a great guy and a special friend. May he rest in peace. Blessings to family.
Marceline Hunter
Friend
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family. Peace be with you in the days ahead
Cornelia and Bill King
Friend
February 27, 2021
Prayers for family. Was a great man. Great family to buy from. I will sadly miss him.Prayers. Bobby Scearce
Bobby Scearce
Friend
February 27, 2021
A fine gentleman. We appreciated his kindness over the years.
John and Stephanie Overton
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
Love to the Harvey family.
Danny Hart
Friend
February 27, 2021
Mr.Harvey was the greatest man I ever worked for or knew.Gave me chances to get stuff I would never have known for just working on Saturdays as payment.This world has lost a gem of a human being and I'll miss you as well as many others.
Danny and Martha Bishop
Coworker
February 27, 2021
Joshua Hurst
Coworker
February 27, 2021
To know George Harvey Sr. , You knew him as two things, a Gentleman and a Friend. Known this fine Gentleman for over 45 years and enjoyed all the stories he has shared and his friendship. My Thoughts and Prayers to the Family . Heaven Got a Special Angel ..
Jackie Ratcliffe
Friend
February 27, 2021
Janet and I would like to send our condolences to the Harvey family. Radford mourns with you. He was an extraordinary gentleman and the City of Radford is a better City because of him. Our sympathies and prayers for the family
Rob Gropman
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
Rest in Peace, Mr. Harvey.
Kenneth King
Coworker
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of George Sr.'s passing. He will always be remembered from an era of great Radford families who did great things for this community. I personally loved seeing him and talking with him. He was a great friend of my fathers and my whole family. My best wishes for all his family in these trying times. Love Deb Davis Sydnor
Deb Sydnor
Friend
February 27, 2021
Great man will be missed by many sorry for your loss prayers for you all
Drema Gibson
February 27, 2021
Growing up in the NRV, and shopping for vehicles at Harveys it is kinda hard not to remember Mister Harvey, his smiling face and kind heart. Mister Harvey has a heart of pure Gold, and he will be missed by me and his entire community! My condolences to his family, Harveys chevy team and our community! We lost a true asset to our community! Thank you for making this world a better brighter place with your kindness and your bright smile!
Rose Sawyers
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
He will be mist by all praying for the family
Robert Breeden
Friend
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 61 of 61 results