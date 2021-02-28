God bless the Harvey family and I pray the he shed Grace and Peace on you all.



Bill Gearheart, my dad worked for Mr. Harvey in the old garage across from Chris' and the "new" facility near I81. He appreciated Mr. Harvey and spoke of his kindness. As a teen, I visited Dad often at the shop, felt a work-place family atmosphere and had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Harvey; and knowing many employees.



The in-resident guard dog was a "pet" unless he was chained - thankfully for me, a strong chain with no weak links. Dad loved him like a pet and was heart broken when he went missing. But, we expressed concern for whoever took him when it got dark!



During a summer break in HS, I worked in the body shop located in the basement of the old gas station north of the main bldg - I had a blast with those hard-working guys, except for clearing primer from my nasal cavities every night (I am sure ventilation is better now)! Those were the good ole days...



Again, may God bless and keep the memories alive and near.





George W (Bill) Gearheart Jr. Acquaintance March 1, 2021