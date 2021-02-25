Menu
George Lee Jones
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
George Lee Jones

February 18, 1930 - February 22, 2021

George Lee Jones, 91, of Salem, Va. and formerly Newport, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021.

He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and retired from GE after 32 years of service. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Salem for 60 years.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 55 years, Shirley Shepherd Jones; his parents, Adlai and Annie (Smith) Jones; his brother, William Jones; and his sisters, Madeline Moore, Mary Farris, and Ida Riley.

His surviving family includes his children, Debbie J. Stratton and husband, Andrew, Donald W. Jones and wife, Yvette, David K. Jones and wife, Shirlann, and Dennis E. Jones and wife, Mary; grandchildren, T. J. Stratton and wife, Crystal, Lindsey Millard and husband, Ryan, Jason Jones, Johnathan Jones and wife, Lauren, Whitney Jones, Jordan Jones, Caleb Jones, Coraleigh Jones, and Landon Jones; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Lacey Stratton, Thomas, Ethan and Claire Millard, and Jantzen Jones; sister, Jane Jones; sister-in-law, Barbara Shepherd; and many other family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Central United Methodist Church in Salem with a period of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park with military funeral honors. Those attending the services are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The family would like to lift up special thanks to the staff of the Salem VA Medical Center.

Donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church at 428 S College Avenue in Salem, Va. 24153. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Salem, VA
Feb
26
Service
2:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss,Our Prayers Lifted Up For Your Family. Philippines 4:13
Jack and Sue McDaniel
February 25, 2021
Dear Jane. It was with sadness I received notice of your brother's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. You are so right Jane. One day we will be reunited with our family and loved ones in heaven with Jesus. Until then, Maranatha!
sarah wing
February 25, 2021
I am saddened with each of you. George was a wonderful brother & I loved him so much. I missed seeing him during Covid but we will reunite with Jesus in heaven. I love each of you & will continue to pray for you
Jane jones
February 25, 2021
