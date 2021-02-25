George Lee Jones
February 18, 1930 - February 22, 2021
George Lee Jones, 91, of Salem, Va. and formerly Newport, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and retired from GE after 32 years of service. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Salem for 60 years.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 55 years, Shirley Shepherd Jones; his parents, Adlai and Annie (Smith) Jones; his brother, William Jones; and his sisters, Madeline Moore, Mary Farris, and Ida Riley.
His surviving family includes his children, Debbie J. Stratton and husband, Andrew, Donald W. Jones and wife, Yvette, David K. Jones and wife, Shirlann, and Dennis E. Jones and wife, Mary; grandchildren, T. J. Stratton and wife, Crystal, Lindsey Millard and husband, Ryan, Jason Jones, Johnathan Jones and wife, Lauren, Whitney Jones, Jordan Jones, Caleb Jones, Coraleigh Jones, and Landon Jones; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Lacey Stratton, Thomas, Ethan and Claire Millard, and Jantzen Jones; sister, Jane Jones; sister-in-law, Barbara Shepherd; and many other family members.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Central United Methodist Church in Salem with a period of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park with military funeral honors. Those attending the services are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to lift up special thanks to the staff of the Salem VA Medical Center.
Donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church at 428 S College Avenue in Salem, Va. 24153. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 25, 2021.