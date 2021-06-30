Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George N. LaCasse
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
George N. LaCasse

March 11, 1937 - June 26, 2021

George N. LaCasse, 84, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born in New Hampshire on March 11, 1937, to the late George O. and Gabrielle T. LaCasse.

George is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lucille M. LaCasse; children, Michael LaCasse and his wife, Frances, Lisa Marie Breeding and her husband, James, Paul LaCasse, and Jean Paul LaCasse and his fiancée, Laura; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Elaine Peters and her husband, Richard; brother, Gary LaCasse and his wife, Sara; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. A Mass of Resurrection will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
VA
Jul
2
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Extending my deepest sympathy to Mrs. LaCasse and family. George expressed many times to me his love for family and home-place. I will miss him.
Carol Benson, Lenscrafters
Work
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results