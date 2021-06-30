George N. LaCasse
March 11, 1937 - June 26, 2021
George N. LaCasse, 84, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born in New Hampshire on March 11, 1937, to the late George O. and Gabrielle T. LaCasse.
George is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lucille M. LaCasse; children, Michael LaCasse and his wife, Frances, Lisa Marie Breeding and her husband, James, Paul LaCasse, and Jean Paul LaCasse and his fiancée, Laura; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Elaine Peters and her husband, Richard; brother, Gary LaCasse and his wife, Sara; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. A Mass of Resurrection will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.