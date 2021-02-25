Menu
George William Morris
George William Morris

George William Morris, 81, has left earthly bonds to be with his Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was a son of the late William "Bill" Morris and Marjorie Morgan Morris Ewers.

George worked at Roanoke Times and World News for 12 years and retired from Norfolk & Western after 28 years. He was a life time member of Gold Wing Motorcycle Association for 28 years. He graduated from Roanoke Catholic Class of 1957. He attended Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. He brought joy to countless children with his portrayal of Santa Claus over the years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, C.R. "Dick" Ewers; brother, "Ham" Morris; and special cousin, Emerson Payne.

Surviving him are his loving wife of 63 years, Shelba Morris; children, Terri Massey (George), Patty Ruble (Geary), Becky Hood (Brian), and Joe Morris (Nancy); step-brothers and sisters, Butch Ewers (Janice), Molly Robinson (Tommy), Mike Ewers (Debbie), Patricia "Cookie" Ewers, and Sharon Richardson (Larry); four grandchildren, six great-granddaughters; special cousins, Sue Ellen and Curtis Turner; and 12 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating George's life will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, with the Reverend Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
Shelba and family, so deeply sorry for your loss, George was a good man, loved his family ,enjoyed life to the fullest, playing Santa, he and Shelba riding the bike, going to conventions, being with friends, bowling and mostly his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, that devilish laugh, he used to like doing little pranks and tricks on people, he just seemed to love life. He's in a better place now, resting and at peace, I'm sure you have many memorable moments to hold dear. Again I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda Baker
February 28, 2021
Shelba and family we are so sorry to hear about George's passing. He will be missed greatly. Shelba you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Pat and Libby Driscoll
February 27, 2021
My husband and I saw George and Shelba at 11:00 Mass most Sundays. Though we rarely had a full conversation, he always had a ready smile and nod to greet us. We are so sorry for your loss and will keep you and him in prayer.
Brenda Poggendorf
February 27, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, George was such a nice Villa Heights friend, always thought a lot of him. 63 years together is wonderful and am sorry I couldn´t express my condolences in person. Love to you and your family.
Barbara Nackley Shelton
February 26, 2021
We shared a common endeavor- that of riding motorcycles. They brought good times as we rode with George and others. We shall cherish those good times and recall how George was an active part of them. We offer Shelba and the Morris family our deepest condolences.
Pat and Emil Kuelz
February 25, 2021
We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathy.
Donnie & Tracy Brown
February 25, 2021
So sorry for you Shelba, will put you on our prayer list for comfort, John and Barbara
John Harmon
February 25, 2021
Shelba and Family Jerry and I are sorry for your loss We are unable to attend the Memorial service on Friday we still are driving buses. Just know we are praying for you´ll We remember all our rides and the many Gold Wing functions He will be greatly missed Linda and Jerry Hall
Jerry and Linda Hall
February 25, 2021
George was a very special person to me as we grew up together. Deepest Sympathy to his family.
John Plunkett
February 25, 2021
TO THE FAMILY, I AM TRULY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. GEORGE WAS A VERY GOOD FRIEND TO MY HUSBAND AND I. WE HAVE A LOT OF GOOD MEMORIES OF HE AND SHELBA.
MARY MONROE STEWART
February 25, 2021
