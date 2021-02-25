Shelba and family, so deeply sorry for your loss, George was a good man, loved his family ,enjoyed life to the fullest, playing Santa, he and Shelba riding the bike, going to conventions, being with friends, bowling and mostly his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, that devilish laugh, he used to like doing little pranks and tricks on people, he just seemed to love life. He's in a better place now, resting and at peace, I'm sure you have many memorable moments to hold dear. Again I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences, you are in my thoughts and prayers.

Linda Baker February 28, 2021