George William Morris, 81, has left earthly bonds to be with his Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was a son of the late William "Bill" Morris and Marjorie Morgan Morris Ewers.
George worked at Roanoke Times and World News for 12 years and retired from Norfolk & Western after 28 years. He was a life time member of Gold Wing Motorcycle Association for 28 years. He graduated from Roanoke Catholic Class of 1957. He attended Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. He brought joy to countless children with his portrayal of Santa Claus over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, C.R. "Dick" Ewers; brother, "Ham" Morris; and special cousin, Emerson Payne.
Surviving him are his loving wife of 63 years, Shelba Morris; children, Terri Massey (George), Patty Ruble (Geary), Becky Hood (Brian), and Joe Morris (Nancy); step-brothers and sisters, Butch Ewers (Janice), Molly Robinson (Tommy), Mike Ewers (Debbie), Patricia "Cookie" Ewers, and Sharon Richardson (Larry); four grandchildren, six great-granddaughters; special cousins, Sue Ellen and Curtis Turner; and 12 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating George's life will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, with the Reverend Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. Burial will be private.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 25, 2021.