Rev. George M. Pearson Jr.



The Rev. George M. Pearson Jr., 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Northview United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel, (540) 362-1237.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.