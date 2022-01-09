Reverend George M. Pearson Jr.
December 12, 2021
The Reverend George M. Pearson Jr., 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, due to pneumonia complicated by sarcoidosis.
He was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Union Theological Seminary in Richmond. The Rev. Pearson retired after 37 years of service as a minister in the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. His passion was teaching others about the Bible. He concluded his ministry with 14 years at Southview United Methodist Church in Roanoke. After his retirement from the ministry, he worked for 13 years at Wilson Insurance and Financial Services.
Those left to cherish happy memories are his wife, Lynn Bryant; his son, Christopher George Pearson; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and Jimmy Doyle; his sisters-in-law and husbands, Barbara and Kim Burgess and Ellen and Jerry Berman; niece, Lindsay Burgess; and nephews, Justin Burgess, Matthew, and Michael (Lauren) Berman. He will also be missed by many beloved cousins and friends. George was predeceased by his parents, Myrtle and George Pearson of Emporia, Va.
Friends may visit with the family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel. A service of worship and celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Northview United Methodist Church with the Reverends Doug Sasser and Jeff Wilson officiating. Those attending the visitation or service are requested to wear a face mask as per George's wishes. Friends and family are invited to a reception in the church fellowship hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, George requested that donations be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research at 1820 W. Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614 or to Southview UMC at 3539 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, where George was honored to be Pastor Emeritus. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.