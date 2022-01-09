Menu
George Calvin Shelton
FUNERAL HOME
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
George Calvin Shelton

December 29, 2021

George C. Shelton, age 78, died on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home in Coker, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Steve; daughter, Adrienne (Don) McGriff; grandson, Dax McGriff; granddaughter, Shea McGriff; sister, Nancy Atkinson, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

George was born in Roanoke, Virginia. He attended Virginia Tech, received a BS degree from East Tennessee State University, a MSW degree from Florida State University and did additional post graduate work at The University of Alabama. George was the Executive Director of Family Counseling Services for 37 years prior to his retirement in 2006. Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders, Prepare and Respond Disaster Relief (parforthecause.org) or the DCH Manderson Cancer Center.

A private memorial will be held. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryChapelFuneralHome.com for the Shelton family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this. Sending condolences and warm thoughts to Sharon and family.
Malenna Sumrall
January 9, 2022
