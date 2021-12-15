George Stanley "Buddy" Shields Jr.
June 10, 1933 - December 11, 2021
George Stanley "Buddy" Shields Jr. died peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 88 at his home in Davidsonville, Md. The founder and owner of two wholesale optical labs, B&W Optical of Balitmore, Md., and Southeastern Optical Inc. of Roanoke, Va., he is survived by his wife, Maria Shields; his son, Tim Shields; granddaughter, Amanda Shields; stepdaughter, Angela Cheatham; niece, Lisa Manley (husband, David Manley) and grandnieces, Allison and Sara Manley; nephew, Mark Patterson (wife, Karen Patterson); grandnephews, Ryan, Charles and Grayson Patterson; great-nieces Amanda and Jolan Patterson; and brother-in-law Charles Garland.
Born in Roanoke, Va. on June 10, 1933 to George Stanley Shields Sr. and Beulah Phelps, he was the youngest of three children, and predeceased by his siblings, Nancy Patterson and Jane Garland. He served in both the Army as a Private (SP2) and Electronics Specialist, and in the Marines from which he was honorably discharged in March of 1950. A two time cancer survivor, Buddy was sensitive to fellow cancer sufferers, particularly children. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (www.alexslemonade.org
) or the Hospice of the Chesapeake (www.hospicechesapeake.org
) for the caring, professional services in his final days.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5 until 6 p.m. Service will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 6 until 7 p.m.
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Highway, Bowie, Md.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2021.