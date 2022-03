George Eugene SloaneFebruary 10, 2020George E. Sloane, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Shackelford officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com