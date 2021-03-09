George G. Winter
June 4, 1938 - March 6, 2021
George G. Winter, 82, of Roanoke County, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was the son of the late Herman and Nan Winter.
George was a faithful member of Melrose Baptist Church for over 50 years and a member of the Beacon Sunday School Class that he truly loved. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and National Business College. George was the owner/operator of Town Auto Sales for over 40 years and a member of the VIADA. He was a classic car enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra E. Winter; daughters, Dawn Winter-Ware and Doretta Winter; granddaughter, Scarlett Ware; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Doretta and Bruce Switzer; special nephew, Clinton Switzer Jr.; cousins, Lottie Crowder (Clyde), Bernard Lemon (Ruby), Reginald Lemon (Margie), Nona King (Pete), Jimmy Spangler, and Jimmy Norwood; and numerous cousins in Maryland.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service time.
Memorial donations may be made to any Animal Rescue Group or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 9, 2021.