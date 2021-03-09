On behalf of my family, especially my brother Dion Ellis, we would like to extend our deepest and sincere condolences to the family of Mr George Winters. The moments shared with Mr Winters, his advice, his love for God, his character, his compassion...........I could go on & on. He will be missed but his spirit will go on. I can only pray my days are as a mimic of his good heart. He was and currently still as I drive my vehicle, a blessing to me and my child. Thank God for his life and may God continue to bless the Winters family for sharing him with the valley.

Ann Ellis March 30, 2021