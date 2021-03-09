Menu
George G. Winter
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
George G. Winter

June 4, 1938 - March 6, 2021

George G. Winter, 82, of Roanoke County, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was the son of the late Herman and Nan Winter.

George was a faithful member of Melrose Baptist Church for over 50 years and a member of the Beacon Sunday School Class that he truly loved. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and National Business College. George was the owner/operator of Town Auto Sales for over 40 years and a member of the VIADA. He was a classic car enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra E. Winter; daughters, Dawn Winter-Ware and Doretta Winter; granddaughter, Scarlett Ware; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Doretta and Bruce Switzer; special nephew, Clinton Switzer Jr.; cousins, Lottie Crowder (Clyde), Bernard Lemon (Ruby), Reginald Lemon (Margie), Nona King (Pete), Jimmy Spangler, and Jimmy Norwood; and numerous cousins in Maryland.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service time.

Memorial donations may be made to any Animal Rescue Group or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
VA
Mar
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very saddened to hear of the passing of George. He was a friend that I enjoyed stopping by and speaking with on many occasions. I will miss him those visits.
Denny Wade
April 20, 2021
On behalf of my family, especially my brother Dion Ellis, we would like to extend our deepest and sincere condolences to the family of Mr George Winters. The moments shared with Mr Winters, his advice, his love for God, his character, his compassion...........I could go on & on. He will be missed but his spirit will go on. I can only pray my days are as a mimic of his good heart. He was and currently still as I drive my vehicle, a blessing to me and my child. Thank God for his life and may God continue to bless the Winters family for sharing him with the valley.
Ann Ellis
March 30, 2021
George has been a friend of ours for over 30 years we have bought many cars from him and he did is always right he was such a wonderful person always funny smiling very serious but he was always good to us the Reyes family will miss him Fly high our friend Thank you for always helping us out God bless the family
Sherry Reyes
March 23, 2021
So sorry. You was a great neighbor. You will be missed by me. Sonja
Sonja
March 17, 2021
WE ARE SORRY TO HEAR THE PASSING OF GEORGE .hE WAS A GOOD GUY WE DID NOT ABOUT TILL IT WAS TO LATE TURMAN.LINDA .DOLLIE .LES & TAMMY HENDERSON
TURMAN HENDERSON
March 11, 2021
