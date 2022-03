George G.



Winter



6-4-1938 ~ 3-6-2021 The hurt never goes away, The wound never heals, for a part of us went with you, the day God called you Home.



On your first Christmas in Heaven, you will celebrate with Jesus, you Lord and Savior.



May you rest in peace, until we can join you. Our love forever, your wife, Sandra and your daughters, Dawn and Doretta, and granddaughter, Scarlett Ware



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.