George A. Wright Jr.



May 21, 1964 - May 30, 2021



George was a hardworking man, owning his own chimney business for 16+ years. He enjoyed cooking, reading the Bible, and watching movies with the grandkids. The family will be holding a private memorial service at Horseshoe Point, Philpot Lake on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 12 p.m.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.