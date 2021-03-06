Georgia Mizalis Peroulas
April 23, 1925 - February 23, 2021
Georgia Mizalis Peroulas, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
She was born in Greece on April 23, 1925. Georgia and her husband immigrated to the United States and became U.S. citizens, fulfilling their dreams.
Georgia was a loving wife and a beloved mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. This loving and caring person will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Georgia was predeceased by her husband, George L. Peroulas and son, Lampros (Lucky) G. Peroulas.
She is survived by her daughter, Helen G. Peroulas and her husband, Arthur I. Ungerman.
Georgia with her strong faith was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Roanoke, Va.
The Peroulas family would like to thank all who helped Georgia throughout her life.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The Rev. Father Nikolaos Galanopoulos will officiate. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
For those family and friends unable to attend the service, a video of the service will be posted to Oakey's website shortly following the service.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please, make memorial donations to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 6, 2021.