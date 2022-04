Gerald William GreerJuly 6, 1953 - September 29, 2021Gerald William Greer, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, and went to be with his wife, Robin Peters in heaven.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 12 until 1 p.m.A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor George Larue and JR Shelor officiating.