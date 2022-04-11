Gerald Lee Johnson Sr.
Gerald Lee Johnson Sr., of Vinton, went to be with his Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie B. Johnson; son, Gerald Lee Johnson Jr.; mother, Jessie J. Gross ; and sister, Norma J. Teass.
He is survived by his son, Keith Edward Johnson; granddaughter, Megan Johnson; brothers, Donald Edwin Johnson and wife, Cheri A. Johnson, Roger Willard Johnson and wife, Darlene T. Johnson, Todd Frazier Johnson and wife, Laurie B. Johnson. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Lotz Viton Chapel, the Reverend Bob Herington of Lynn Haven Baptist Church officiating, Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 11, 2022.