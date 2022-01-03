Gerald Lester ReynoldsJanuary 1, 2022Gerald Lester Reynolds, age 57 of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was a loving and wonderful dad that will never be forgotten, and grandfather who will always be loved by his grandchildren. Gerald was an Automotive Tech and owner of Browning Motor Services.He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Reynolds; his loving wife, Sheila Reynolds. Surviving are his children, Heather Shockley and husband, Brian, Matthew Reynolds and wife, Makayla; his mother, Frances Reynolds; grandchildren, Tyler, Summer, Corbin and Colton; brothers and sisters, Larry, Maddy, Darlene, Darren and Jenny.Graveside services at 12 p.m. on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at Reynolds Family Cemetery with Pastor Terry Nester officiating. His family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.