Gerald Lester Reynolds
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Gerald Lester Reynolds

January 1, 2022

Gerald Lester Reynolds, age 57 of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was a loving and wonderful dad that will never be forgotten, and grandfather who will always be loved by his grandchildren. Gerald was an Automotive Tech and owner of Browning Motor Services.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Reynolds; his loving wife, Sheila Reynolds. Surviving are his children, Heather Shockley and husband, Brian, Matthew Reynolds and wife, Makayla; his mother, Frances Reynolds; grandchildren, Tyler, Summer, Corbin and Colton; brothers and sisters, Larry, Maddy, Darlene, Darren and Jenny.

Graveside services at 12 p.m. on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at Reynolds Family Cemetery with Pastor Terry Nester officiating. His family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jan
4
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Reynolds Family Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are truly sorry and saddened to hear this news! You have been working on all of our vehicles for many, many years! You will be truly missed by all! To your family, you have our deepest sympathy! Gerald was a good Man! May he Rest in Peace!
James Buck Plumbing & Heating
Friend
January 3, 2022
