Gerald A. Sayles
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 2 2022
12:00p.m.
God's House Baptist Ministry
Gerald A. Sayles

Gerald A. Sayles, 75 of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
God's House Baptist Ministry
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
April 1, 2022
Donna & Hope, May heart goes out to you and your family for the loss of Dad. Thinking of you as you celebrate Dad's life. He will forever live in your heart. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs
Gabe Garzia
Friend
March 31, 2022
Donna, Hope & Family, Sending condolences on the loss of your dad. Hold on to those precious memories. I am grateful for the brief time I spent w/ Mr. Gerald, June 2021. Rest well, Sir.
Lelia “Missy” Hagood
Friend
March 31, 2022
To the family of Brother Gerald Sayles,
We the members of the Lucy Addison Class of 1969 offer our prayers as you celebrate your loved one. We share with you for his late sister Deborah Sayles Stuart was our classmate. Deb was a faithful member of the Reunion Committee and life long friend. On that great gettin' up morn we'll see Deb and Gerald again!

"Bulldogs Together Forever"
Lucy Addison Class of 1969
Friend
March 31, 2022
