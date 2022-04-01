To the family of Brother Gerald Sayles,

We the members of the Lucy Addison Class of 1969 offer our prayers as you celebrate your loved one. We share with you for his late sister Deborah Sayles Stuart was our classmate. Deb was a faithful member of the Reunion Committee and life long friend. On that great gettin' up morn we'll see Deb and Gerald again!



"Bulldogs Together Forever"

Lucy Addison Class of 1969 Friend March 31, 2022