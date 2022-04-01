Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
April 1, 2022
Donna & Hope, May heart goes out to you and your family for the loss of Dad. Thinking of you as you celebrate Dad's life. He will forever live in your heart. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs
Gabe Garzia
Friend
March 31, 2022
Donna, Hope & Family, Sending condolences on the loss of your dad. Hold on to those precious memories. I am grateful for the brief time I spent w/ Mr. Gerald, June 2021. Rest well, Sir.
Lelia “Missy” Hagood
Friend
March 31, 2022
To the family of Brother Gerald Sayles, We the members of the Lucy Addison Class of 1969 offer our prayers as you celebrate your loved one. We share with you for his late sister Deborah Sayles Stuart was our classmate. Deb was a faithful member of the Reunion Committee and life long friend. On that great gettin' up morn we'll see Deb and Gerald again!