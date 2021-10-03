Geraldene Eloise Hylton Garvey



August 8, 2021



Geraldene Eloise Hylton Garvey passed away at her Roanoke home on August 8, 2021, at the age of 93. Born in 1928 in Floyd, Va., she was the eldest child of Frankie Duncan and Jacob "Jake" Hylton.



The family moved to a farm in Daleville where sister Lorene and brother Lowell were born. Because they grew their own food, they did not suffer deprivation during the Great Depression. Her mother died in 1940. Her father married Sarah Booth and brother, Johnny and sisters, Charlene and Rebecca "Becky" were born. The family also raised Deanna Collins Doss who was like a sister.



As a young girl Geraldene washed apples and packed gladioli blooms for Ikenberry Orchards. Her family moved to Roanoke where she worked at Dominion Candy and met her future husband William Franklin Garvey. It's also where she learned to make the potato salad she was asked to make for every holiday family gathering. Married at 16 and a mother at 17 with two more children soon to follow, she lived a life of hard work of nurturing and caregiving that included her in-laws and later on, grandson, Gregory. Despite limited means, the family enjoyed road trips and weekends at a rented lot in the early days of Smith Mountain Lake. After a year of tent camping she said "no more tents!" so they purchased a small trailer after which they enjoyed many years of happy weekends at the lake with extended family. She and sister, Lorene would plan the menu days in advance so as to have everything ready. In retirement from Roanoke Fashions (Tultex) after 27 years of service, she and Lorene enjoyed years of fun with the Red Hat Society, being active in church, and volunteering at two clothing banks.



In addition to her parents and stepmother, she was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, William Franklin Garvey; their youngest son, Carlton; brothers, Lowell and Johnny Hylton; sister, Charlene Griffin; and brother-in-law, Wilbur Odell Bishop.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Ronnie Garvey (Louise Chagnon); daughter, Brenda Maxey (James); sisters, Lorene Bishop and Becky Nolan (Don); honorary sister, Deanna Doss; special niece, Carolyn Hicks (Mark); grandchildren, Lindsey Garvey Carr (Scott), Greg Garvey (Denise) and Zachary "Zach" Maxey; and great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Cody and Mia Garvey, and Riley Carr.



Special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Good Samaritan Hospice for providing excellent care and guidance during Geraldene's final months.



A memorial service is planned in the screened picnic pavilion at Friendship Living Community at the corner of Springbeauty St and Bluebell Lane 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, with Pastor Patrick Starkey officiating. Masks required.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.