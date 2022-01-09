Geraldine D. Phillips
November 24, 1941 - January 6, 2022
Geraldine Daniel Phillips, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Lee Phillips Sr.; two daughters, Deborah Jo Phillips and Aleasia Jo Phillips; parents, Yancy Gerald Daniel and Mary Sink Daniel; brother, Thomas Daniel; sister, Kathleen Clyburn; great-granddaughter, Brielle Bowles.
For many years Mrs. Phillips served as a foster mom for numerous children. She was a lover of animals, a writer of short stories and a seamstress who enjoyed reading and listening to country music.
She is survived by a son, Lee Phillips; daughters, Julie Phillips, Rebecca Phillips and Donna Suzanne Hodges (Danny); granddaughter, Josalynn Hutchens; grandsons, Elbert Lee "Trey" Phillips III (Jane), Joshua Phillips (Kimberly), Larry Allen Bowles II (Kristen), Cameron Phillips and Shane Hodges; great-grandchildren, Breanna Phillips, Kadence Phillips, Natalie Phillips, Jaxon Phillips, Kinsley Phillips, Adriana Phillips, Ashlyn Phillips, Bret Bowles, Brenna Bowles; special cousin, Jean Bowyer.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., with Pastor Joshua Crouse officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local SPCA or to the Alzheimer's Association
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
