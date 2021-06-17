Gilbert V. Lopez
August 7, 1928 - June 14, 2021
Gilbert V. Lopez of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the age of 92.
He was born on August 7, 1928, in Puerto Rico but moved to New York City at the age of four.
Gil served with the United States Army 1st Armored Cavalry Division following the Korean War and was stationed in Hokkaido, Japan. He retired from Roanwell Corporation on Varick Street in New York City. Gil moved to Roanoke in the early 1990s and took up jogging at the age of 50. He filled much of his time at athletic tracks, and later, walking at the mall with his friends. Gil greatly enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzle and jumble.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Clifford. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Mary Brewer (Lawrence) of Roanoke; his sisters, Carmen and Betty (David); and numerous nieces and nephews in New York and Puerto Rico.
Thanks to Brookdale-Salem for their care and attention to him. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 17, 2021.