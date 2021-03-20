Menu
Giles Henderson Duncan
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Giles Henderson Duncan

April 5, 1935 - March 18, 2021

Giles Henderson Duncan, 85, of Salem, passed away peacefully with his loving children by his side.

To find words to truly summarize the life of Giles comes with a large amount of difficulty. A genuinely loving and compassionate family man who touched the lives of so many has left behind a truly inspirational legacy of dedication and service to be remembered by. It was of no secret to anyone that being a retired firefighter was his most cherished as well as proudest accomplishment. He spent many years serving as Arson Investigator, then returned to doing what he loved the most, up until his retirement as a Roanoke City Fire Fighter, who also spent time working with Roanoke Airport Fire & Rescue. During that time, he was also a dedicated member of the United States Army Reserves, from which he also retired. Chances are if he were not on the back of a fire truck headed to that next call, you would find him spending time with his loving family or fishing on a local riverbank. Thank you, Giles, for your dedicated service to not only your country but also to your community, you will be deeply missed.

He was preceded death by parents, Arthur and Mary Duncan; loving wife of over fifty years, Frances Duncan; son, Kevin Duncan; and seven siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bryan Duncan and Kellie Adams (David); brother, Tommy Duncan; grandchildren, Aija Kroll, Erin Duncan, Tripp Adams, and Olivia Adams; as well as his great-grandchildren. Zachary Kroll, Julius Huffman, Keegan Huffman, and Maddie Kroll; also left to cherish his memory are numerous other family members and dear friends.

A chapel funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 4 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Guests may begin to arrive from 2 and 4 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Ben Mewald will be officiating.

Online condolences as well as accessing the live stream broadcast of the service can be done by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com. The live stream broadcast will begin ten minutes before the service.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 ROANOKE BOULEVARD



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear about Giles passing, I had the best time at the fire house talking and joking with him... he was one of the best.. may you all have peace in your hearts
Scott Mutter
March 22, 2021
Rest In Peace My Friend, Prayers lifted up for your family
Retired 1SG Jack McDaniel
March 20, 2021
Loved my wonderful Uncle and sweet man. We know you are happy in Heaven with Frances now.
Jenny Guilliams
March 20, 2021
