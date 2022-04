Ginger Cooper



June 26, 1972 - September 28, 2021



Ginger Lee Cooper passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



She is survived by her sons, Ryan and Reece; mother, Patricia; and sisters, Abena and Lynn.



Although she left the world too soon, she will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, giving nature and fierce independence. Ginger will truly be missed by her beloved children, family and friends. The family has chosen to grieve privately.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.