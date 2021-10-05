Menu
Gladys Graham Austin
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
Gladys Graham Austin

February 9, 1920 - September 27, 2021

Gladys G. Austin, 101, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. She died after a short illness at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Jackson Austin; her parents, Essie and William Graham; a daughter, Patricia A Gravely; two granddaughters, Lisa and Cynthia Gravely; and four siblings, Earl Graham, John Graham, Dorothy Zewin, and Margaret Chumbley.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Becky Austin; a dear sister, Freda Guill; two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nathan) Mullens and William (Tonya) Austin; and seven grandchildren.

Gladys, also known as GiGi, worked at GE for 30 years. She enjoyed time with her family, square dancing, and bowling. She spent her last years at Park Oak Grove where she received excellent care. She was well loved by her family and friends.

Special thanks go to the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she spent her final days.

A small service is planned at Sherwood Memorial Park in the near future with Reverend Craig Newman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Roanoke Valley Division of the American Heart Association.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 5, 2021
