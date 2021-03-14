Menu
Roanoke Times
Gladys Mae Christoff
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Gladys Mae Christoff

August 20, 1951 - March 4, 2021

The family of Gladys Mae Christoff of Salem, Virginia, is saddened to announce her passing on March 4, 2021, at the age of 69 years young.

Gladys was born to Mary and William Dragert on August 20, 1951, in Holley, New York. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Switzer; father, William Dragert; and sister, Deborah Dragert.

Gladys worked for Carroll Construction of Salem, Virginia, for 30 years. She was a loving and dedicated mother and friend who found joy in helping others. In 1990, she moved from New Jersey to Salem, Virginia. She was married to Joseph Applegate and they divorced around 2007. Since that time, she acquired many friends that she treated like family. Gladys had a great smile, a unique personality and was always ready to lend an ear. Her Christian faith and love for God were deep. Throughout the years Gladys had many dogs and cats that brought great joy to her life.

A very deep loss will be felt by all family and friends that knew her well. Our family would like to thank Clinton Carroll for his lifelong friendship. We would also like to thank all of her neighbors and friends in the Ridgewood Farms community for their continued support and concern throughout her illness. It was a great comfort to our family.

Glady Mae is survived by her older sister, Mary Lou Thompson and brother, William Dragert. She also leaves behind her son, Daniel W. Christoff; daughter, Deanna L Christoff; and granddaughters, Caitlyn M. Christoff and Alexandra S. Christoff. We will forever keep her memory alive for her great-grandson, Axton Daniel Christoff. He will know how greatly she loved him.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Gladys' memory to the Roanoke, Virginia Angels of Assisi.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sadden to hear of Gladys passing. She was such a fun loving, caring person & will be greatly missed! Always enjoyed our talks when she would come in at Buy The Season. She enjoyed talking about her family, dogs & always caring to ask how my health was & so on with life. Sadly I hadn´t been able to know she was sick with being out sick as well. I know she had a GREAT heart & I will see her again in heaven! Condolences to her family & Prayers of comfort, strength during this difficult time! Tammy Baughman Buy The Season
Tammy Baughman
March 15, 2021
We are truly sorry to hear of Gladys passing. She was a wonderful person & we will miss her very much. Our deepest sympathies to her family.
Robert & Melody Hodges
March 14, 2021
Very sad to hear of Gladys passing. She was always so kind to everybody and made you feel welcome with her job at Carroll Construction. Praying for her family and friends. RIP Gladys.
David Mooty
March 14, 2021
Only knew Gladys from our gatherings at the Salem Dog park, she and Barkley would join our little group..the dogs played we talked..she was always kind..upbeat..always smiling...Rest in peace
BEth Smith
March 14, 2021
Teresa Thompson
March 14, 2021
Teresa Thompson
March 14, 2021
I miss her so much. I´m so sorry this happened to all of you. Gladys was a giving person. If she loved you she loved you with all she had. What I wouldn´t give to talk to her one more time. Jackson and I miss her and Barkley everyday. May she Rest In Peace.
Teresa Thompson
March 14, 2021
