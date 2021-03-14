So very sadden to hear of Gladys passing. She was such a fun loving, caring person & will be greatly missed! Always enjoyed our talks when she would come in at Buy The Season. She enjoyed talking about her family, dogs & always caring to ask how my health was & so on with life. Sadly I hadn´t been able to know she was sick with being out sick as well. I know she had a GREAT heart & I will see her again in heaven! Condolences to her family & Prayers of comfort, strength during this difficult time! Tammy Baughman Buy The Season

Tammy Baughman March 15, 2021