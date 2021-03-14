Gladys Mae Christoff
August 20, 1951 - March 4, 2021
The family of Gladys Mae Christoff of Salem, Virginia, is saddened to announce her passing on March 4, 2021, at the age of 69 years young.
Gladys was born to Mary and William Dragert on August 20, 1951, in Holley, New York. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Switzer; father, William Dragert; and sister, Deborah Dragert.
Gladys worked for Carroll Construction of Salem, Virginia, for 30 years. She was a loving and dedicated mother and friend who found joy in helping others. In 1990, she moved from New Jersey to Salem, Virginia. She was married to Joseph Applegate and they divorced around 2007. Since that time, she acquired many friends that she treated like family. Gladys had a great smile, a unique personality and was always ready to lend an ear. Her Christian faith and love for God were deep. Throughout the years Gladys had many dogs and cats that brought great joy to her life.
A very deep loss will be felt by all family and friends that knew her well. Our family would like to thank Clinton Carroll for his lifelong friendship. We would also like to thank all of her neighbors and friends in the Ridgewood Farms community for their continued support and concern throughout her illness. It was a great comfort to our family.
Glady Mae is survived by her older sister, Mary Lou Thompson and brother, William Dragert. She also leaves behind her son, Daniel W. Christoff; daughter, Deanna L Christoff; and granddaughters, Caitlyn M. Christoff and Alexandra S. Christoff. We will forever keep her memory alive for her great-grandson, Axton Daniel Christoff. He will know how greatly she loved him.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Gladys' memory to the Roanoke, Virginia Angels of Assisi.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.