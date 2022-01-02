Gladys M. Edwards
December 30, 2021
Gladys M. Edwards, 92 of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Vision of Faith Ministries. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Public viewing will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Interment will be held in Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Boones, Mill, Va.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.