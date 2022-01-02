Gladys Edwards has the most beautiful voice we have ever heard. Every member of our family is grateful for our memories of hearing her sing. She not only used to her voice to lift up the Lord in church, but to bless us all at weddings, birthdays, and celebrations of life. She has sent many of our loved ones home, and we know the angels themselves are singing to welcome HER home. The Webb family sends love, prayers, and condolences, and we THANK YOU for sharing your mother, grandmother, and precious gift with us. We loved her voice, her sweet spirit, and her willingness to use her greatest instrument to praise the Lord and celebrate other people. You are on our hearts and in our prayers, and her soul-piercing voice is forever in our ears. Bless you all at this time and always. The Webb Family.

Taharee (Webb) Jackson and Family Family January 3, 2022