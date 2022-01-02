Menu
Gladys M. Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Gladys M. Edwards

December 30, 2021

Gladys M. Edwards, 92 of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Vision of Faith Ministries. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Public viewing will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Interment will be held in Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Boones, Mill, Va.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Garden of Prayer Vision of Faith Ministries
VA
Jan
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Garden of Prayer Vision of Faith Ministries
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
33 Entries
Sleep in Paradise. You will be missed
michelle simmons
Family
January 11, 2022
Beloved Family,

"Gone from our sight, but never from our memories, Gone from our touch, but never from our hearts."

My Cousin Gladys was a special lady and a devout Christian. Her spiritual gift of Singing was inspiring and uplifting to me and others. I am sure she is singing with the Angels in heaven and having a good time. May God grant you peace and comfort.

Love, Angeline Long Jones
January 10, 2022
So sorry for the loss .love you all
Leairra Robertson and family
January 8, 2022
Sending my sincere and deepest condolences to the Edwards family. Heaven has definitely gained another angel. Prayers to you all.
Sandra Crenshaw Keeling
January 8, 2022
To my Edwards family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you celebrate the life of Cousin Gladys. You were blessed with so many years of love and memories. Heaven has gained another member for the Angel’s Choir. We love you all.
Cynthia McGhee Taylor
Family
January 7, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rita Beane turner
January 7, 2022
Edwards Family,
Our prayers will be with you during the transition of your Mom. She truly was a lady that could bring you into a mood to serve God. She sang at my mom’s home going and she was such a blessing during that difficult time. May God comfort and bless you in the days to come with the memories and love she shared.
Pastor Michael Reynolds Sr
January 7, 2022
To the Edwards/Claytor family, You were blessed to have such a precious Mom. May you find peace and comfort thru the memories that she gave you. God will see you thru this difficult time and thereafter. My prayers are with you all.
Nancy Wiley/Pullen
January 7, 2022
Our deepest condolences on the passing of of your Mom. May the memories of “Miss. Edwards” (as we Webb kids affectionately called her,) bring you peace and comfort. Her angelic voice will now be singing in the heavenly choir.
Love and blessings to you all.
Christina (Webb) Niblett
Martinsville, Va
Christina Webb-Niblett
Family
January 6, 2022
Condolences to the family of Sister Gladys. I am thankful to have been blessed to know Sister Gladys. I will most definitely miss her singing.
Keturah Hawkins
Friend
January 6, 2022
Lenore and The Edwards Family...their are just.no words to ease your pain...
I send Condolences and Prayers..
Kim Rosborough-Alexander
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
audrey mason
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
To Cathy and your family. You have my deepest Condolences and Prayers! Your Mother was a Blessed Woman of GOD!
Bridget Cabbler
Friend
January 5, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Beverly Mason
Family
January 4, 2022
We were saddened to hear of Mother Gladys passing. To her family and Church Family y'all have our Deepest Sympathy. We know that earth has no sorry that Heaven cannot heal. Sleep on mother Gladys and take your rest. We love you but GOD knows best. RADICUE PRIMITIVE BAPTIST ASSOCIATION. Elder Kenneth Lucas Moderator.
RADICUE PRIMITIVE BAPTIST ASSOCIATION.
January 4, 2022
To Cathy and family May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Marsha Walker-Proctor
Family
January 4, 2022
My condolences to the Edwards Family. Your mom was such a sweet woman of God. Her songs always gave strength and encouragement and she will not be forgotten. May the Lord keep you all in His perfect peace and give you strength.
Latrice Hilton
January 4, 2022
My most sincere condolences and prayers are with the family at this most difficult time.
Eugene Hawkins
January 4, 2022
Heaven has certainly welcomed an angel into the heavenly choir. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during such a difficult time. May God give you strength today, tomorrow and in the days to come. Mother Gladys has moved on up a little higher...we´ll see you in the morning.
Dr. James and Tara Worsley
Friend
January 3, 2022
I don't have words to say about Mother Gladys...From the time of first meeting her, I knew I was in the presence of greatness!!..Sending love and prayers Family!
Lydia Rogers
Family
January 3, 2022
Gladys Edwards has the most beautiful voice we have ever heard. Every member of our family is grateful for our memories of hearing her sing. She not only used to her voice to lift up the Lord in church, but to bless us all at weddings, birthdays, and celebrations of life. She has sent many of our loved ones home, and we know the angels themselves are singing to welcome HER home. The Webb family sends love, prayers, and condolences, and we THANK YOU for sharing your mother, grandmother, and precious gift with us. We loved her voice, her sweet spirit, and her willingness to use her greatest instrument to praise the Lord and celebrate other people. You are on our hearts and in our prayers, and her soul-piercing voice is forever in our ears. Bless you all at this time and always. The Webb Family.
Taharee (Webb) Jackson and Family
Family
January 3, 2022
Beautiful women of God Now singing in that Heavenly choir we will miss her much. She'll b watching & waiting. Roberta Taylor Carter .
Roberta
Friend
January 3, 2022
Condolences. & prayers for the Gladys Edward's family. May God give you strenght in Tim of your bereavement.
Roberta Taylor Carter
Roberta Taylor Carter
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sincere Condolences to the Edward family.
ruth trent
Friend
January 3, 2022
Condolences to the Edward family. Your mother had a voice of an Angel, she will be greatly missed. Sending prayer to your family.
John and Carolyn Walker
Family
January 3, 2022
To our beautiful Aunt Gladys We Thank you for all the loved and kindness that you always showed us throughout the years. We truly miss you. We love you forever.We are rejoicing know that you have gain you're wings.To a true woman of God you have been a perfect example to the world. From Joan Lee and family
Sherry Terry
Family
January 3, 2022
To Cathy an Leroy May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rose Murdock
Friend
January 3, 2022
I love you granny and I will never forget every thing you taught me growing up from a kid until now
Cameron Rose
Family
January 3, 2022
Condolences to the Edwards Family. Prayers to you all.
Melissa Cheeseboro
January 2, 2022
My Sincerest Condolences To The Entire Family!
Gwendolyn Rose
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
January 2, 2022
My Heart Felt Condolences to you at this most Difficult Time.May God give you strength.Sending Love and Prayers.Your Mom will surely Be remembered as a Woman of God.Fly High Queen
Renita Anene
Family
January 2, 2022
HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS for the FAMILIES. This LAdy truly was a WOMAN SENT TO LIFT YOUR SPIRITS WITH SONGS OF ZION.
JAMES WADE
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 33 of 33 results