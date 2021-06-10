Gladys Juanita Craig Gray



July 16, 1929 - June 8, 2021



Gladys Juanita Gray, 91, of the Roanoke Valley departed this earth on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Gladys was born in Roanoke, Va. to the late George and Katie Craig. She was married to E. Herbert Gray on July 17, 1950, and was a devoted wife for 54 years. Preceding Gladys in death were her parents; husband; grandson, Shannon Gray; brother, Earl Craig; sister, Dorothy Salmon (Charles); brothers-in-law, Robert Gray (Virginia), and Marvin Gray (Hattie Mae); and a special nephew, Joe Salmon.



Gladys will always be remembered for her devotion to God and her family. She was the Matriarch of her extended family that includes her son, George "Eddy" Gray (Patty); daughter, Joyce Gray Cullop (Tommy); granddaughters, Cristy Gray Boothe (Todd), Heather Cullop Staley (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Tyler Boothe (Madison), Dustin Boothe (Danielle), Emma Staley and Reid Staley; and great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Boothe and Cooper Boothe. She is also survived by a cherished friend, Diane Law, and many caring nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. N. Ramey, Dr. S. Tims and their teams at Vistar Eye Center and the staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the care and compassion they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Turning Point for God, P.O. Box 3838, San Diego, CA 92163-1838.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021 between 1 until 2 p.m. with the celebration of life following at 2 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.