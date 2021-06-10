Gladys Juanita Gray, 91, of the Roanoke Valley departed this earth on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Gladys was born in Roanoke, Va. to the late George and Katie Craig. She was married to E. Herbert Gray on July 17, 1950, and was a devoted wife for 54 years. Preceding Gladys in death were her parents; husband; grandson, Shannon Gray; brother, Earl Craig; sister, Dorothy Salmon (Charles); brothers-in-law, Robert Gray (Virginia), and Marvin Gray (Hattie Mae); and a special nephew, Joe Salmon.
Gladys will always be remembered for her devotion to God and her family. She was the Matriarch of her extended family that includes her son, George "Eddy" Gray (Patty); daughter, Joyce Gray Cullop (Tommy); granddaughters, Cristy Gray Boothe (Todd), Heather Cullop Staley (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Tyler Boothe (Madison), Dustin Boothe (Danielle), Emma Staley and Reid Staley; and great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Boothe and Cooper Boothe. She is also survived by a cherished friend, Diane Law, and many caring nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. N. Ramey, Dr. S. Tims and their teams at Vistar Eye Center and the staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the care and compassion they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Turning Point for God, P.O. Box 3838, San Diego, CA 92163-1838.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021 between 1 until 2 p.m. with the celebration of life following at 2 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
Eddie and Joyce, I am so sorry to learn of your moms recent passing. I have very fond memories of your family growing up and have no doubt she enjoyed and cherished your family all these many years. My deepest condolences. Love, Ann
Ann Craig Heptinstall
October 11, 2021
Eddy so for your loss and I did not know you lost Shannon until now holding you and your family in prayer