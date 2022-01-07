Gladys E. Brown Hancock
January 3, 2022
Gladys E. Brown Hancock, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 3, 2022.
A public viewing will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2022.