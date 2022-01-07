Menu
Gladys E. Brown Hancock
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Gladys E. Brown Hancock

January 3, 2022

Gladys E. Brown Hancock, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 3, 2022.

A public viewing will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jan
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pretty Sister in the Lord Gladys E. Brown Hancock was a dedicated young woman to the Lord and the church. I would always look for her at the Youth conferences, Sunday School Conventions and Anniversary meetings when I came down from Ohio to Roanoke, Virginia. Lovely greetings and smiles we would have for each other. We never forgot to hug each other tight because we never knew when it would be our last time meeting with one another. Gonna miss those times with her my sister "Love"!
Elder Rose Hamrick
Sister
January 24, 2022
I just heard of Cousin Gladys (as my Mom, Aunts and Uncles called her) passing. Prayers of Peace and Love to the Family.She was a Strong Woman,glad to have known her and have good memories.
Cousin Jennell
January 13, 2022
Soo sorry to hear about your loss,will be praying for family
Roy Ferguson, Jr
Family
January 10, 2022
Was very sorry to hear of Ms. Gladys passing. She was such a sweet lady. Am grateful for the time I got to see her and talk to her while she was in rehab. My condolences to her family. She will be missed.
Nora Fralin
January 9, 2022
Expressing our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mrs. Hancock and family. I first met her during foster care training. A very sweet lady
Jeanette & Johnny Taylor
January 8, 2022
We extend our deepest sympathy for your loss! God will give you all the peace and comfort needed!
Robbin Lovelace
Friend
January 8, 2022
From Bishop Michael and Donna Reed rest in the arms of Jesus we love and thank you for your love.
Bishop Michael and Lady Donna Reed
Acquaintance
January 7, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Nelms
January 7, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
audrey mason
Family
January 7, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Valarie McCoy Preston
Family
January 7, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gwendolyn Hairston
January 7, 2022
Family know that our prayers are with you during the transition of your loved one. “Aunt Gladys” as we came to know her when we visited the church, will be missed by our church family. Always had a big smile and great conversation to greet us with when we came by. ❤
Pastor Michael & Elder Carolyn Reynolds
Friend
January 7, 2022
My God be with your love u Aunt Gladys until we meet again
Brenda Arrington
Family
January 6, 2022
You have my deepest sympathy. God bless the family/
Jacqueline Robinson
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
