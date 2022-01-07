Pretty Sister in the Lord Gladys E. Brown Hancock was a dedicated young woman to the Lord and the church. I would always look for her at the Youth conferences, Sunday School Conventions and Anniversary meetings when I came down from Ohio to Roanoke, Virginia. Lovely greetings and smiles we would have for each other. We never forgot to hug each other tight because we never knew when it would be our last time meeting with one another. Gonna miss those times with her my sister "Love"!

Elder Rose Hamrick Sister January 24, 2022