Gladys Jane Dooley OverstreetOctober 22, 1949 - June 18, 2021Gladys Jane Dooley Overstreet, 71, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the home of her son.She was born on Saturday, October 22, 1949, in Bedford, a daughter of the late Tunney McKinney Dooley and Bessie Lee Robertson Dooley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Overstreet.She is survived by her sons, Troy Lee Overstreet and wife, Cathy, and Gregory Allen Overstreet and wife, Angie; her grandchildren, Dakota Lee Overstreet and fiance, Ashleigh, Justin Morgan, Amber Morgan, Jennifer McDaniel and fiance, Joey, Samantha Goff and husband, Josh, and Dana McDaniel and fiance, Shannon, and numerous great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 11 a.m. at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Earl Ragland officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Land Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.