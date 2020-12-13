Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gladys W. Presson
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Gladys W. Presson

December 8, 2020

Gladys W. Presson, 99, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

She was the widow of Ernest C. Presson. Gladys was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ellen Wright; two sisters; five brothers; and grandson, Timothy Slocum.

She was a charter member of Green Ridge Presbyterian Church and an Eastern Star Member since 1949.

Surviving are her children, Hannah P. Slocum and husband, David, and Benjamin Presson and wife, Brenda; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Private services were held in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Minister Presbyterian Church, 3911 Greenland Avenue, NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Wow. This picture looks like a younger YOU!!!!!!! I know you will miss her beyond what anyone could tell you. But what a blessing to have had her these many years. Praying for you and may The Lord's peace suround you with His comfort and love. Love your friend, Jeri Boswell
Jeri Boswell
December 13, 2020
Ben Presson and family May God grant you peace and comfort during this time of great loss...
Pam Smith
Acquaintance
December 13, 2020
My prayers and sincere condolences to the family. May you find peace and warmth in your memories.
Lisa Greer
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results