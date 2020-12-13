Gladys W. Presson
December 8, 2020
Gladys W. Presson, 99, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
She was the widow of Ernest C. Presson. Gladys was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ellen Wright; two sisters; five brothers; and grandson, Timothy Slocum.
She was a charter member of Green Ridge Presbyterian Church and an Eastern Star Member since 1949.
Surviving are her children, Hannah P. Slocum and husband, David, and Benjamin Presson and wife, Brenda; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Private services were held in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Minister Presbyterian Church, 3911 Greenland Avenue, NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.