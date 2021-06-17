Glen E. Clement
February 17, 1944 - June 15, 2021
Glen Earl Clement, 77, loving husband of Beverley Sue Wyrick Clement, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of the late John W. Clement and the late Vera L. Phillips. He retired from Kroger after 28 years of service.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his daughters, Kimberley Jo Shelton (Kenny) and Dawn Suzette Brown (Wayne); grandchildren, Christopher Dennis Murphy and Krissa Suzette Staton; great-grandchildren, Kiersten Abigail Murphy and Liam James Cochrane; as well as numerous special friends too many to list.
There will be no services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the local Animal Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 17, 2021.