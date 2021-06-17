Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glen E. Clement
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Glen E. Clement

February 17, 1944 - June 15, 2021

Glen Earl Clement, 77, loving husband of Beverley Sue Wyrick Clement, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of the late John W. Clement and the late Vera L. Phillips. He retired from Kroger after 28 years of service.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his daughters, Kimberley Jo Shelton (Kenny) and Dawn Suzette Brown (Wayne); grandchildren, Christopher Dennis Murphy and Krissa Suzette Staton; great-grandchildren, Kiersten Abigail Murphy and Liam James Cochrane; as well as numerous special friends too many to list.

There will be no services held at this time.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the local Animal Humane Society.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To my friend Kim, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family during this difficult time. Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your dad. I hope time heals the pain you feel now and you find comfort in your memories. Love yall From : Tammy
Tammy Clark
Friend
June 17, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the Family at this difficult time. The Carroll Family ....
Bonnie Carroll Ollis
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results