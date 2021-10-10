Glenn L. Behrens
February 11, 1925 - October 8, 2021
In the early morning hours of Friday, October 8, 2021 Glenn L. Behrens, 96, left his earthly home for what he referred to as "that great marina in the sky." He was born February 11, 1925 in Osage, Iowa to Leo and Nell Behrens. At the age of 17 he joined the Navy, and spent the last two years of World War II in the Pacific Islands.
After the war, he returned to the Midwest, pursuing a college education while working as a diesel mechanic for Fairbanks Morse. In the early 1950's he was transferred to Virginia and worked for a while at a radar installation on top of Apple Orchard Mountain in Bedford County. Along the way he acquired a wife, Elisabeth, and five children, Diane Rightmire, Jeffrey Behrens, David Behrens, Nancy Behrens, and Christine Bowles. He is survived by Diane and Nancy, who have tried their hardest to keep the impossible dreamer entertained as long as possible.
Glenn was a truck driver for Rubatex in Bedford for many years. After he took early retirement, he purchased a few airplanes and opened a flight school and Charter Service at what was at that time known as Woodrum Field in Roanoke, Va. When that no longer held his interest, he cashed in his retirement savings and bought a 40 ft. yacht to live on, and a fishing boat, and became a waterman in Deltaville, Va. for years. He continued to spend winters at the family home in Bedford County until Elisabeth left in 2009, and then moved to an Independent Living apartment in Roanoke until his recent, brief illness.
According to his wishes there will be no service. Arrangements have been handled by Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.