Glenn Allen Bryant Jr.
June 2, 1932 - March 18, 2021
Glenn Allen Bryant Jr., 88, passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Palm Beach, Florida.
He was born on June 2, 1932, in Walnut Cove, N.C., to Glenn Allen Bryant Sr. and Blanche (Woody) Bryant, who both preceded him in death. On August 23, 1957, he married Marjorie Ann "Jan" (Smith) Bryant, who preceded him in death on March 7, 2018.
Glenn was a "Golden Hokie" for over 40 years and loved everything about Virginia Tech particularly the basketball team. He loved miniature schnauzers in particular his dog Rufus who misses him dearly. He was a life member of the Freemasons 32 degree being an active member since 1960. He loved to play golf and was an active member of Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati Ohio and Old Marsh Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens Florida. He was always game for a friendly wager on the first tee as long as he "got his strokes".
He loved watching his grandson play high school football in Lima Ohio. He thought often of Franklin County Virginia and his friends and buddies in Rocky Mount. He loved everybody and never met a stranger. Active participants in the Food and Beverage Industry worldwide lost their "good buddy". He loved his only son dearly and was very proud of his namesake becoming a physician. While he didn't spend as much time as he would have liked with his grandson "Buddy", he had over 25 pictures of him in his wallet. His family lost a grandpa/dad/brother and his friends lost a "voice of reason." He will be terribly missed by all.
Glenn is survived by his son, Dr. Glenn Allen (Marilyn) Bryant III; grandson, Glenn Allen "Buddy" Bryant IV; step grandchildren, Joshua (Kristen) Rauch of Indianapolis, Ind., Jill (Craig) Ribley of Lima and Jamie (Kirt) Gaynor of Lawrenceburg, Ind.; step great-grandchildren, Gavin and Keagen Rauch, Baron Ribley, Jameson Gaynor and Nolan Ribley; his sister, Mary Jo Bryant.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with the Rev. Bryan Bucher, officiating.
Military services will be conducted immediately following the services at the funeral home by the VFW Post 1275 and active duty members of the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lima Central Catholic High School general scholarship fund or Lima Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.