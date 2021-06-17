Glenn W.



Martin



When God was making husbands, as far as I can see, He made a special soulmate especially for me. He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind, with more love and affection than you could ever wish to find. He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold. He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold. He was someone I could talk to, that no one can replace. He was someone I could laugh with til' tears ran down my face. Next time we meet will be at Heaven's door, and when I see you standing there I won't cry anymore. I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face; then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place.



Happy Birthday on this your 4th birthday in Heaven, June 17, and Happy Father's Day to an exemplary Dad. I miss you so very much. You were and are EVERYTHING to me.



Your loving wife of 52 years, Brenda



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 17, 2021.