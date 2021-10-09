Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn W. Martin
Glenn W.

Martin

Happy Anniversary Sweetheart! Today, October 9, would have been our 56th wedding anniversary. The memories of that beautiful Fall day in 1965 when we became "one" will always be with me. I still wear my rings and always will. I am your wife and always will be - - - you just left before me for your Heavenly Home. You know, honey, I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you. And, then I realized . . . . . You spent the rest of your life with me. I miss you so much. I just wish I could see you just one more time. There are so many things I turn to tell you, it's just natural, but then I realize you're not there. So much has happened and it is a whole different experience traveling the journey of life alone, when we had been together so long. I love you so much and I always will. Many people don't understand grief - - it's a pain no one wants to bear. I miss you every minute of every day. I am so grateful you are without pain and the cancer is no more. You are in the MOST WONDERFUL PLACE, the place where all of us want to be. Until we are together in Heaven, I love you, I miss you, and I am grateful to God for the 52 years we shared together as "one". I was so blessed to have been your wife.

Your loving wife of 52 years, Brenda
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.