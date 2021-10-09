Glenn W.



Martin



Happy Anniversary Sweetheart! Today, October 9, would have been our 56th wedding anniversary. The memories of that beautiful Fall day in 1965 when we became "one" will always be with me. I still wear my rings and always will. I am your wife and always will be - - - you just left before me for your Heavenly Home. You know, honey, I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you. And, then I realized . . . . . You spent the rest of your life with me. I miss you so much. I just wish I could see you just one more time. There are so many things I turn to tell you, it's just natural, but then I realize you're not there. So much has happened and it is a whole different experience traveling the journey of life alone, when we had been together so long. I love you so much and I always will. Many people don't understand grief - - it's a pain no one wants to bear. I miss you every minute of every day. I am so grateful you are without pain and the cancer is no more. You are in the MOST WONDERFUL PLACE, the place where all of us want to be. Until we are together in Heaven, I love you, I miss you, and I am grateful to God for the 52 years we shared together as "one". I was so blessed to have been your wife.



Your loving wife of 52 years, Brenda



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2021.