Glenn W.



Martin



Merry Christmas Darling. Four years ago today you left our home for your Heavenly Home.



Life without you hasn't been easy. You were, and still are, my everything. I "muddle" through my everyday life without you.



So much has changed in these four years. You would find it unbelievable that Colonial Elementary's new school is just minutes from where we lived for 36 years as a family.



To think that Tammy grew up 5-minutes from where she goes to work every day as Principal of Colonial. So many new and exciting things have occurred in Greg and Rebecca's lives in Idaho. You would be so very proud of Greg. I see so much of you in him. Easton and Jessica are now married and live in Raleigh. He still drives that beautiful grey pickup you loved. Easton calls me every week without fail. I look so forward to his phone calls. And then there is Arya….this most precious little girl is in the center of our lives since her birth a year ago. Honey, can you imagine that we became great grandparents!? I love her so much. You would be mesmerized by this precious angel. We will tell her all about you. Stephen and Karlie are amazing parents. You would be so proud of Karlie. Watching her as a "new mom" is a beautiful thing. Arya is so blessed.



And, of course, this "Pandemic thing"……..it has made life much more difficult than it used to be. You would have a difficult time remembering your mask. I miss you terribly. I have only gotten through with God's help. I try to be every day what I need to be, but it has not been easy. Of course, the blessings our family has experienced have been the bright spots in my life without you. Merry Christmas. I love you so very much and always will.



Until we meet at Heaven's Door, Your loving wife, Brenda



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.