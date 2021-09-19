Glenna Louise Schrader Hinson
November 25, 1924 - August 29, 2021
Glenna Louise (Schrader) Hinson of Daleville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Our Mother started life on a small farm near Pulaski, Virginia, on November 25, 1924. A child of the Depression and World War II, she and, later, her husband, Fred, personified the "best generation," hardworking, thrifty, and dedicated to her family.
Mom and Dad grew up in Pulaski County, attended school there and were married after Dad's military service in 1946, residing in Roanoke until 1957, when Dad's career with the Federal Aviation Administration took them to Morgantown, West Virginia. Joe and Mike grew up there, both graduating as foresters from West Virginia University. Mom was a dedicated homemaker throughout those years.
In 1980, Fred retired, and they spent approximately five years in a beautiful log cabin at Alpine Lake near Terra Alta, West Virginia. They also enjoyed a small homemade cabin on a friend's farm near Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.
In about 1985, Fred's health led them back to the Roanoke area where they built a home near Troutville. Mom lived there, mowing her own grass at age 90, through 2015 when she "retired again" to The Glebe Retirement Community in Daleville. Even at age 94, she insisted on cleaning off her car after a snow in case she "Needed to go somewhere." She enjoyed bridge, golf and traveling with Fred prior to his passing in 1987.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Schrader of Pulaski; sisters, Agnes of Hillsville, Virginia, and Frankie of Kingsport, Tennessee; and husband, Frederic Sheridan Hinson in 1987.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Joe Hinson and wife, Margaret, of Salisbury, Maryland, and Mike Hinson and wife, Anita, of New Castle, Virginia; grandson, Michael Hinson; as well as two favorite nieces, Martha and Sandy.
A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia, with the Rev. David Dickerson officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Let the bridge game in Heaven begin and, "Oh, I just hope it doesn't snow!"
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.