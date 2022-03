Gloria Jean ParadisJune 30, 1941 - March 1, 2021Gloria Jean Paradis, 79, of Goodview, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021.Gloria was a loving mother that dedicated her life to her family.She was survived by her siblings, Melvin Ferguson and Cleo Taylor; her sons, Mike Paradis, Melvin Paradis, Matt Paradis (Trinh), and Mark Paradis (Lenore); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.At her request, no service will be held.Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com