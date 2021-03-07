Menu
Gloria Jean Paradis
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Gloria Jean Paradis

June 30, 1941 - March 1, 2021

Gloria Jean Paradis, 79, of Goodview, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Gloria was a loving mother that dedicated her life to her family.

She was survived by her siblings, Melvin Ferguson and Cleo Taylor; her sons, Mike Paradis, Melvin Paradis, Matt Paradis (Trinh), and Mark Paradis (Lenore); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At her request, no service will be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
Gjean you with jesus now no more pain and heartaches will miss you very much you was a wonderful mom and lady and friend. Jesus will take care of you now .
D
Family
June 26, 2021
