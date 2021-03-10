Gloria Jean Smith
July 2, 1946 - March 4, 2021
Gloria Jean Smith, 74, of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles T. McDaniel; and sisters, Brenda Sue Croy and Clydia McDaniel.
She was a selfless, loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother and friend who found joy in helping others. She grew up in Radford and graduated in 1964 from Radford High School. She married her high school sweetheart and lifelong partner, Dale, in December 1966. She was a Nurses Aid at the Radford Hospital until 1972 when she left to raise her children. In 1998, Jean, Dale and their son, Kris, started a homebuilding business where she managed their office and worked with the employees, suppliers and subcontractors. She was the heart and soul of the company for 19 years until her health forced retirement. Jean leaves the company in the hands of her husband, son and daughter and will be missed by those she worked with. Jean's ultimate passion was her family. She and Dale had an inseparable bond that not many people are fortunate to have. She took pride in being his wife and loving and supporting him. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. Her eyes lit up watching the kids run around her farmhouse, play sports and laugh together.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur Dale Smith; daughter, Leslie Smith Herrington; son, Kris (wife, Jodi); mother, Ruby Phillips McDaniel; grandchildren, Colin, Gavin, Reagan and Brady, Alexa Smith Askew (husband, Trevor); and great-granddaughters, Aaliyah and Naomi; brother, Junior McDaniel; sister, Connie Scott; and many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home with Pastor Shake Smith officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be given to The Joy Ranch Home for Children, 813 Joy Ranch Road, Woodlawn, VA 24381.
The Smith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.