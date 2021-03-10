Menu
Gloria Jean Smith
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Gloria Jean Smith

July 2, 1946 - March 4, 2021

Gloria Jean Smith, 74, of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles T. McDaniel; and sisters, Brenda Sue Croy and Clydia McDaniel.

She was a selfless, loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother and friend who found joy in helping others. She grew up in Radford and graduated in 1964 from Radford High School. She married her high school sweetheart and lifelong partner, Dale, in December 1966. She was a Nurses Aid at the Radford Hospital until 1972 when she left to raise her children. In 1998, Jean, Dale and their son, Kris, started a homebuilding business where she managed their office and worked with the employees, suppliers and subcontractors. She was the heart and soul of the company for 19 years until her health forced retirement. Jean leaves the company in the hands of her husband, son and daughter and will be missed by those she worked with. Jean's ultimate passion was her family. She and Dale had an inseparable bond that not many people are fortunate to have. She took pride in being his wife and loving and supporting him. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. Her eyes lit up watching the kids run around her farmhouse, play sports and laugh together.

Survivors include her husband, Arthur Dale Smith; daughter, Leslie Smith Herrington; son, Kris (wife, Jodi); mother, Ruby Phillips McDaniel; grandchildren, Colin, Gavin, Reagan and Brady, Alexa Smith Askew (husband, Trevor); and great-granddaughters, Aaliyah and Naomi; brother, Junior McDaniel; sister, Connie Scott; and many other special relatives and friends.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home with Pastor Shake Smith officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be given to The Joy Ranch Home for Children, 813 Joy Ranch Road, Woodlawn, VA 24381.

The Smith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
Mar
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
Leslie and Kris, Have wonderful memories of your sweet mom when Kris and Jimmy were just kids. She always had a smile and so good-natured when the boys got together. Jim and I send our love and prayers for peace. ❤
Jim and Lee Slusher
Friend
March 21, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy to the whole Smith family.
We are so sorry for your loss.
Kent & Joni Quesenberry
Friend
March 14, 2021
So sorry about your mother Kris keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers
Jerry Delph
Friend
March 12, 2021
Connie So sorry to hear of Gloria passing. You and all the family are in my prayers. She will be missed greatly.
Wanda Franklin Lawson
Classmate
March 11, 2021
Dale, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Gloria from high school, and she was with me following the birth of my daughter, Lisa Cross Jones. I will never forget her care. May God bless and comfort you and all the family.
Wanda Taylor Humphrey
Friend
March 11, 2021
My heart breaks for the Smith’s during this difficult time. Ms Smith was always there for me like one of her kids when I was growing up.
Mr Smith, Leslie, and Kris Sara and I are here if you need anything.
Christopher Delph
Friend
March 10, 2021
I have such fond memories of Jean. She always greeted us with a big smile when we came to play basketball. Prayers for all of her family and friends. ❤
Jackie Dudley
Friend
March 10, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. So very sorry for your loss.
Sharon Davis
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
This saddens me so much, I feel for Dale, Kris, Leslie and family. She was absolutely the sweetest person I have ever known. Bless you all and I know your grief is deep. Love you all. Joyce Smith
Joyce Smith
Friend
March 10, 2021
To all the family of Gloria. We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers. God Bless.
Billy and Dolly Purdy
Family
March 10, 2021
I would like to offer my condolences to Dale, Kris, and Lesile. Jean was a wonderful sweet lady who always made me feel like one of kids. Her legacy will live on your hearts and mine forever! Know that the Lambert family will always be here for all of you whenever you need us.
Jason Lambert
Friend
March 9, 2021
I send my love and sympathy to Dale and his family during this difficult time. Dale, you were an A plus caregiver and Jean loved you so much for how good you cared for her. Your relationship is one that we all admire and hope to have. Jean will be greatly missed by her home therapies care team.
Kari Fender
Friend
March 9, 2021
Martha and I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Jean's family. We have a lot of memories from our years living across the street in Forest Park. Such a sweet. gentle lady.
Joe and Martha Mannon
Friend
March 9, 2021
Dale , Leslie, and Kris. Jean was a wonderful person , caring , and always their to help . I knew Jean through our husbands they work at Verizon. We have known her for years. She alway had a smile for everyone . She will be miss and her love will go on forever Dale Leslie and Kris she is in Jesus arms now. God Bless Danny and JoAnn Martin.
JoAnn Martun
Friend
March 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Smith family. I knew them when I worked at Ted’s Market many, many years ago. My special thoughts to Mrs. McDaniel. Sue and I graduated the same year from RHS. Blessings✝
Renie Price
Friend
March 9, 2021
Connie, Chase and Derik, We are so sorry for your loss.
Kay, Josh, Joseph Custer
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for all her family.
Linda Alley
Friend
March 9, 2021
