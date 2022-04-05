Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gloria Jean Tuck
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
Send Flowers
Gloria Jean Tuck

April 3, 2022

Gloria Jean Tuck, 85, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was employed by the Bedford County School System and the Roanoke County Sheriff's Department.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Tuck; parents, William and Isabel Carpenter; and her sister, Thelma Knapp.

Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Diane Chocklett and husband, Paul, and LeAnne Foster and husband, Tom; one son, Stephen Tuck and wife, Mary; four grandchildren, Logan and Reagan Foster, Ericka McDonald and husband, Jim, and Jenna Knight and husband, Johnny; six great-grandchildren; one brother, David Carpenter and wife, Sammie; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Joey Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Apr
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.