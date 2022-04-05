Gloria Jean Tuck
Gloria Jean Tuck, 85, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was employed by the Bedford County School System and the Roanoke County Sheriff's Department.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Tuck; parents, William and Isabel Carpenter; and her sister, Thelma Knapp.
Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Diane Chocklett and husband, Paul, and LeAnne Foster and husband, Tom; one son, Stephen Tuck and wife, Mary; four grandchildren, Logan and Reagan Foster, Ericka McDonald and husband, Jim, and Jenna Knight and husband, Johnny; six great-grandchildren; one brother, David Carpenter and wife, Sammie; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Joey Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
