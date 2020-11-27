Goldie Lee Swain Hall
December 8, 1954 - November 24, 2020
Goldie Lee Swain Hall, 65, wife of Gary Lynn Hall, rested from her labor on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Roanoke and was the daughter of the late Carl Robert Swain Sr., and the late Faye Angela Folden Swain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Robert "Bobby" Swain Jr. Goldie worked as a sales associate for K-Mart for more than 20 years.
Goldie had a heart full of love for everyone, including animals. She never met a stranger and always put other people before herself.
In addition to her devoted husband of 40 years, she will be missed and remembered by a daughter, Angela Kate Correll (Ryan); brothers, Gary S. Swain and Richard Lee Swain (Helen); sister, Bonnie Swain Parker; uncle, Richard Ratliff; aunt, Norma Jean Swain; special sisters-in-law, Kathy LaPrade (Art), and Janet Hall; niece, Sherry Swain Massie (Frank); numerous cousins; special friends, Judy Board Moore, and Linda Moses; as well as three furry family members, Lucy, Bella and Dixie.
There will be no public services but the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the local ASPCA in memory of Goldie and her love of animals.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.