Goldie Lee Swain Hall
1954 - 2020
1954
2020
Goldie Lee Swain Hall

December 8, 1954 - November 24, 2020

Goldie Lee Swain Hall, 65, wife of Gary Lynn Hall, rested from her labor on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Roanoke and was the daughter of the late Carl Robert Swain Sr., and the late Faye Angela Folden Swain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Robert "Bobby" Swain Jr. Goldie worked as a sales associate for K-Mart for more than 20 years.

Goldie had a heart full of love for everyone, including animals. She never met a stranger and always put other people before herself.

In addition to her devoted husband of 40 years, she will be missed and remembered by a daughter, Angela Kate Correll (Ryan); brothers, Gary S. Swain and Richard Lee Swain (Helen); sister, Bonnie Swain Parker; uncle, Richard Ratliff; aunt, Norma Jean Swain; special sisters-in-law, Kathy LaPrade (Art), and Janet Hall; niece, Sherry Swain Massie (Frank); numerous cousins; special friends, Judy Board Moore, and Linda Moses; as well as three furry family members, Lucy, Bella and Dixie.

There will be no public services but the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the local ASPCA in memory of Goldie and her love of animals.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Gary, I am so sorry for your loss. I know how much you cared for Goldie. I know you will miss her dearly. Let me know if I can do anything.
Gene Davis
November 28, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Goldie´s passing. Lived next door to her when we were young, she was always a very sweet person. I was fortunate to reconnect years later and she was still the same sweet person I remembered. Sending prayers for comfort and support during this difficult time!
Debra Lawrence - Coley
November 27, 2020
Angela and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I met Goldie thru Sherry a few times and she was such a sweet lady. Praying for you all during this difficult time.
Michelle Hanna
November 27, 2020