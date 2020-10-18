Boger
Grace
October 13, 2020
Grace Boger, Naturalist, avid hunter and fisher, camp expert, horse enthusiast. Grace knew her church was the mountains and everything God gave her to survive. Grace had glorious humor and legendary pranks that she shared with everyone she came in contact with.
Grace was a loving soul, took care of her mother and father before they past and Grace was taken care of by her daughter, Carolyn, and her grandchildren, Nicole and Ian. Grace's best friend visited every Sunday and the family is very grateful to Shirley for being the best friend ever. Grace is survived by her before mentioned family, her son, David, Waiman and their children, Evan and Kayla. Grace's spirit lives on the highest peak in heaven. We love you.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.