Grace Vivvian Persinger Jones
June 15, 1932 - September 12, 2021
Grace Vivvian Persinger Jones, 89, of Moneta, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on June 15, 1932. A daughter of the late Elonza Persinger and Sarah Elizabeth Williams Persinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Jones Sr.; daughter, Faye Calvert and a sister, Carlee Sellick.
Grace was a member of the Moneta Senior Citizens group and loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing bingo, dancing, going on vacations and traveling to new destinations. She was loved by her family and will be missed dearly.
Grace is survived by her three sons, James Jones Jr., Sam Jones and Danny Jones and his wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Steve Porter, Mark Porter, Sheila Feagans and her husband, Kevin and Cindy Mayhew and her fiancée, Scotty Reynolds. She is also survived by beloved cat, PeeWee also numerous other family many friends.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Moneta Rescue Squad.
A funeral service and celebration of Grace's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.