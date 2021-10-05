Menu
Grace Swann
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Grace Swann

October 3, 2021

Grace Swann, 97, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.M. and Emma Swann, and brothers, Jesse E. Swann and Arthur M. Swann.

Left to fondly recall the memories with Grace is her sister, Annie Swann; nephew, John Swann (Johnnie Faye); nieces, Margaret Ferguson (Mike), Mary Sue Swann, Holly Daula (Tom), and Jean and Jessie Swann; five great-nieces and nephews; and nine great-great-nieces and nephews.

Grace worked at the Roanoke County School System for forty-three years. She was a lifetime member of Villa Heights Baptist Church, where she volunteered.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Gladys, Shenna, April, and Molly for their outstanding care of Grace.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Jake Huffman officiating. Interment will follow in Fair View Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make contributions to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Oct
6
Interment
Fair View Cemetery
VA
