Cheek
Gracie Key
February 25, 1930
September 24, 2020
Gracie Key Cheek, 90, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Oakwood Manor in Bedford. She was the wife of the late Frank Allen Cheek.
Born in Bedford County, on February 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Robert B. Key and Ossie Gross Key. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Christine K. Brewer, and Bernice K. Almond.
Gracie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Allen K. Cheek; grandsons, Joshua Cheek (Allison) and Trevor Cheek; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Austin; and her special companion, Princess.
Gracie was a dedicated volunteer at Bedford Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for years and a member of Bedford Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Jimmy Compton.
To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.